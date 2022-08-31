Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mandiant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Mandiant by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mandiant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

