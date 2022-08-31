Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $653,000 Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 2.2 %

TNET stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,604 shares of company stock worth $1,685,236 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

