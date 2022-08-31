Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

