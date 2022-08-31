Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $669,000 Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

