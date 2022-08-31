Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $676,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.