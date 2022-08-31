Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $697,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock worth $683,824. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

