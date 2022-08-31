Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $698,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amedisys by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.