Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $704,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PAG opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

