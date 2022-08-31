Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $734,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Semtech were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

