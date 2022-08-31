Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

