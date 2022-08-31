Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

