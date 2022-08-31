Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.6% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

