Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

