Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kirby were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.