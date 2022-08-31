Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 739,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after buying an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,515,000 after buying an additional 332,210 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

