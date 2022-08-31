Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

