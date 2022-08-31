Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXMT opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Lee Pollack bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,495 shares of company stock worth $319,069 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

