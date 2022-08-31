Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEF opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

