Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ExlService were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ExlService by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

