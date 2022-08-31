Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.4 %

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

SKY opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.