Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

