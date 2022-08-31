Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.4 %

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $93,654.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,737.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,547. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.