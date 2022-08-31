Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

