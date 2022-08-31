Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

