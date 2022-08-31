Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,000 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $285.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

