Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

THO opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

