Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,500 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $26,859,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Umpqua by 772.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 805,693 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $12,100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 602,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.