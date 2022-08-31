Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,700 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 908,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

