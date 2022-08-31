Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,300 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Novanta were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novanta by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Novanta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Novanta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.85. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

