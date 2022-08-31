Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,300 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Diodes were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Diodes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,886,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diodes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,972,000 after buying an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diodes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,118,000 after buying an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,105,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIOD. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

