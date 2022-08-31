Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,700 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,674,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

