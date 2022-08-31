Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,300 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.