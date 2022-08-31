Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,925 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,011. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

