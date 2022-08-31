Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Further Reading

