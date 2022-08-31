Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 500 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

