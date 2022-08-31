Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 600 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

