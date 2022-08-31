Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 117,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 549,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,493,000 after buying an additional 105,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

