Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

