Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Novavax were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

