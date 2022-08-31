Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Terminix Global by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 1,443,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 1,189,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after buying an additional 888,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,629,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

