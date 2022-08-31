Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,227.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 239,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

