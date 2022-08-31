Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hexcel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

