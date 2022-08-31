Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

