Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 784,439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 776,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 157.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 612,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 232,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

