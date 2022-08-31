Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.50% of Hayward worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 52.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316,335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 280,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $15,191,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,441. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

