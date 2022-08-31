Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Health Catalyst worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.14. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.