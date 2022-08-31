Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Henry Schein worth $101,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

