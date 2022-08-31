Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.37% of Hormel Foods worth $102,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.