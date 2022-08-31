Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

