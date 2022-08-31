iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,167 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,886,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.28.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Benchmark lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; and iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution.

